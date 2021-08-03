Hawthorne Park still ours to enjoy

Wes Franklin

Guest Columnist

The other day I came across the newspaper article from when Hawthorne Roadside Park in Neosho was first dedicated.

When it opened in 1954 it was a big to-do, and everyone was really excited about it. The State of Missouri gave the land back to the City of Neosho in the fall of 2016, and I could be wrong but I don't think it was met with a lot of enthusiasm on the city's end at that time, as it just meant another piece of property to have to maintain.

Present at Hawthorne Park is a big double-sided state historical marker about Neosho that was dedicated at the same time as the park and that was also a big thing when it first happened. Now I doubt most people even take the time to read it.

Hawthorne Roadside Park, of course, is located on the west side of what is now called Business 49, but what at the time of its creation was U.S. Highway 71, adjacent to the east side of the Neosho Golf Course, just south of Waldo Hatler Drive.

Hawthorne Roadside Park was a vision of the Neosho chapter of the Business and Professional Women Club (BPWC) which spurred it forward into reality. The land was donated by the city to the state. Before state highways were more or less replaced by the interstate system for distance travelers, roadside parks were a big thing. Families on their way to wherever would stop and camp for the night, or maybe just have a nice picnic lunch before hitting the road again. Americans used to travel for the experience of traveling. It was an end unto itself. Now it's all about just “getting there” in as short amount of time as possible. Nobody cares about the journey anymore. In fact, the journey is now looked upon as a nuisance. It wasn't always that way.

More than 100 people attended the dedication ceremony for Hawthorne Park on April 11, 1954. There were dignitaries from the Missouri State Legislature, the Missouri State Highway Commission, the Missouri State Historical Society, various BPWC chapters, and of course city and other local officials. The ceremony itself seems to have been held at the Newton County Courthouse because there was rain in the forecast, although the guests ended up at the park site afterward to take a look around. Incidentally, after the ceremony the guests enjoyed a nice fried chicken basket dinner in the courthouse basement, which at that time was called the “farmers auditorium.”

At the ceremony, which featured many different speakers, the state president of the BPWC called Hawthorne Park, and roadside parks in general, a “symbol of the American way of life” and “that in offering an appreciation and awareness of the great conservation program in this outdoor recreation spot they are giving passersby and community users an introduction to the real America.”

At the entrance to the park stands the big bronze lettered, double-sided state historical marker that basically tells of Neosho's beginning and early history. This was as much a big deal in 1954 as the dedication of the park itself. It was the 85th state historical marker at the time, and the main photo for the article about the ceremony is of that.

Hawthorne Park was named after Missouri's official state floral emblem, and Neosho's Jessie Jackson was given credit for that idea.

Following newspaper articles over the years show that Hawthorne Park was well utilized for a long time by various community groups as an event and picnic area. At some point, however, it lost its popularity. After what is now designated Interstate 49 came through Neosho in the 1990s, traffic was diverted from US 71, and I'm sure Hawthorne Park lost a lot of out-of-town visitors. Of course, as I mentioned, our traveling habits have changed anyway. Now we just want to get to wherever we're going and don't take time to stop to enjoy the trip.

I wonder if there is anyone reading this who attended the Hawthorne Park dedication ceremony in 1954? I need to show my kids the historical marker, and make sure they read it. This is part of how we instill pride of place with future generations.

Hawthorne Park is still here. It hasn't been closed down. It has just had a change in ownership is all. Go out there sometime and spend a few minutes. Why shouldn't we? It's ours to enjoy.