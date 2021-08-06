No substitute for Medicaid expansion

Brittany Rigdon

Guest Columnist

A few years ago, my friend Jan told me about the time she split her hand open while slicing vegetables. In a moment of distraction, she cut deeply through the web between thumb and forefinger, exposing muscle and tendon.

“Dear Lord!” I exclaimed. “I hope you went to the hospital!”

Jan fairly cackled. Hospitals are for people with insurance, she said: “The only insurance I can afford is superglue and prayer.”

This time I laughed, because I was on the same plan.

Jan and I are both single, childless adults who make less than 138% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), the threshold set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for Medicaid eligibility. Neither of us has an employer-sponsored health insurance option, and back then, even with subsidies, neither of us could afford even the lowest monthly premium on the Marketplace.

Instead, we – and millions of others like us across the country – just prayed and did our best to stay healthy and uninjured.

Missouri is one of 13 states that has refused – even actively resisted – expanding Medicaid eligibility under the ACA. After Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 (Medicaid Expansion Initiative) in August 2020, the Republican-held state legislature roundly refused to supply any funding mechanisms for the expansion. Fortunately, the Missouri Supreme Court’s recent unanimous decision validating the amendment’s constitutionality means that Medicaid expansion is happening, like it or lump it.

Under the ACA, the federal government funds 90% of the cost for new enrollees under Medicaid expansion. In states which choose to expand Medicaid eligibility, the American Rescue Plan of 2021 will add another 5% of federal funding to be used for all Medicaid participants, not just new ones. That 5% may not sound like much, but it would result in more than $1 billion federal dollars delivered to Missouri Medicaid over the next five years.

The benefits of expanding Medicaid in Missouri far outweigh the relatively small initial costs. Not only will uncompensated care costs drop dramatically, but those with affordable access to medical care can actually use it to prevent illnesses and injuries from becoming chronic, debilitating, or even fatal. Healthier workers mean fewer sick days used, increased productivity, and yes, happier workplaces. Just knowing that you won’t be bankrupted by an unexpected medical emergency is in itself an enormous relief, especially in this age of the pandemic.

Speaking of money, let’s talk about the budget. On June 30, the end of the current fiscal year, the Missouri state government found itself with a $2 billion surplus. According to the state Office of Administration, Missouri exceeded $11.2 billion in net general revenue for the 2021 fiscal year; that’s a record high. Apparently the state has enough money to fund a $900,000 lottery to entice a few more Missourians to get vaccinated.

Put simply, Missouri is rolling in dough. “We just don’t have the money” is no excuse.

Still, some Missouri legislators claim that expansion will result in cuts to education, transportation, and/or public safety spending in order to balance the budget. This argument is as cruel as it is specious.

Missouri’s Medicaid system is paid for largely through provider taxes called the federal reimbursement allowance (FRA). It's basically "a fee for the privilege of doing business in the state." Since 1992, these taxes have served as Missouri's contribution to Medicaid spending, and so they have been matched by the federal government's contribution.

There is absolutely NO NEED to make budget cuts to fund Missouri's Medicaid program – especially with expansion!

Still not convinced? Consider a February 2019 study by the Center for Health Economics and Policy at Washington University in St. Louis. This analysis projected that by 2024, assuming modest yearly increases in prices and population, the Missouri state government would spend $4.04 billion per year on Medicaid under its current system.

With Medicaid expansion? That yearly expenditure drops to $3.11 billion – less than Missouri is already paying for Medicaid!

That same study also points out that, without Medicaid expansion, Missouri is paying the federal government a greater national percentage in income taxes than it receives from the federal government for Medicaid. This difference leads to “about $500 million leaving the state each year and is therefore an economic loss to the state.”

Whether you view it from a financial, practical, or humanitarian perspective, expanding Missouri Medicaid is the right thing to do. It will allow people like me to actually help pay for our own health care instead of relying solely on superglue and prayer.

I’ll definitely keep praying, no matter what – but maybe now I can afford to replace the superglue with actual sutures.

"Another Point of View" is a column written by rotating authors dedicated to providing a variety of perspectives on life and politics.