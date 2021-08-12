Another Point of View: Critical Race Theory

James and Kate Rhoades

Another Point of View

The Latest Tempest in a Teapot

By James Rhoades

Recently there has been a lot of heat (and not much light) generated by the supposed teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools. This seems to me to be a tempest in a teapot, since most of the people arguing about the subject do not really know what it is. I’m sure the topic is being covered in law schools; I doubt that it is really an issue in most grade schools and high schools. But it serves to muddy the waters and to rile up the Trump base and give them something to be upset about. The irony of all this is that it can lead people to then storm their local school boards to demand that the topic be banned from their schools. As a former chemistry teacher, I wonder how I would have felt if a bunch of irate parents had accosted me demanding to know whether I was teaching group theory in my classes or not. (I wasn’t since the classes I taught were not advanced enough to get into the weeds of quantum mechanics and spectroscopy.)

Now don’t get me wrong, I believe citizens should be able to file complaints with the school board if they believe their children are being somehow corrupted by political, historical or scientific heresies being taught, but they rarely are. A generation ago, the battle was over whether science teachers should be compelled to teach Hebrew mythology in science classes. Thankfully that furor seems to have died down.

So what role should parents play in the process of deciding what teachers should teach? Indeed, what role should school boards play? After all, if you feel the French teacher is spending too much time on nouns and not enough on verbs, where else can you, as a concerned parent, turn? When I was teaching organic chemistry, should I have encouraged parental input on how much time I spent on nucleophilic substitutions (both SN1 and SN2) verses electrophilic ones? For some reason no parents ever accosted me about this. Perhaps it was because most of them didn’t know enough about chemistry to form an intelligent opinion. Where politics is concerned, however, learning enough to form an intelligent opinion is a step too often bypassed.

Fortunately throughout my career I never had a confrontation with the school board. I was lucky enough to work for a school (Crowder College) that seemed to take the attitude that they should hire the best, most qualified teachers they could find (or could afford) and then let them do their jobs. I remember my first year of teaching at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. Being very green and lacking confidence in my abilities at my new profession, on several occasions I went to my dean and asked if I could do this or that. His response, assuring me that I was the expert on chemistry and should make those decisions, was exactly the message I needed to hear at that time.

My advice is this. Before you sound off about some nefarious ideas some political hack has put in your ear, do some research and make sure you understand exactly what it is you are supposed to be upset about, and if still concerned, talk to the teacher in question. Don’t assume there is a grand conspiracy afoot which must be crushed at all cost, because that almost certainly is not the case.

The Scope of CRT

By Kate Rhoades

Volumes have been written about Critical Race Theory since it began in the legal academy in the 1970s. It has since grown and evolved as graduate level studies through the 1980s and 1990s and persists as a field of inquiry in the legal field and in other areas of scholarship.

In 2021 those vocal conservatives who seem not to want the more sordid racial aspects of our American history acknowledged, have weaponized and attacked CRT, trying to turn it into something it is not—material intended for school-age children.

It is appropriate to go to a definitive source for an understanding of CRT. Below are excerpts from an article on Critical Race Theory by Janel George from the American Bar Association. It is necessarily scholarly and deep because of the nature of Critical Race Theory, indicating CRT is not something that is being been taught in our public schools to cause such consternation.

For those who wish to read the explanation in its entirety:

https://www.americanbar.org/groups/crsj/publications/human_rights_magazine_home/civil-rights-reimagining-policing/a-lesson-on-critical-race-theory/

“…CRT is not a diversity and inclusion “training” but a practice of interrogating the role of race and racism in society that emerged in the legal academy and spread to other fields of scholarship. Crenshaw—who coined the term ‘CRT’—notes that CRT is not a noun, but a verb. It cannot be confined to a static and narrow definition but is considered to be an evolving and malleable practice. It critiques how the social construction of race and institutionalized racism perpetuate a racial caste system that relegates people of color to the bottom tiers….CRT recognizes that racism is not a bygone relic of the past. Instead, it acknowledges that the legacy of slavery, segregation, and the imposition of second-class citizenship on Black Americans and other people of color continue to permeate the social fabric of this nation.

“Principles of the CRT Practice

While recognizing the evolving and malleable nature of CRT, scholar Khiara Bridges outlines a few key tenets of CRT, including:

• Recognition that race is not biologically real but is socially constructed and socially significant. It recognizes that science (as demonstrated in the Human Genome Project) refutes the idea of biological racial differences. According to scholars Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic, race is the product of social thought and is not connected to biological reality.

• Acknowledgement that racism is a normal feature of society and is embedded within systems and institutions, like the legal system, that replicate racial inequality….

• Rejection of popular understandings about racism, such as arguments that confine racism to a few ‘bad apples.’ CRT recognizes that racism is codified in law, embedded in structures, and woven into public policy….CRT recognizes that it is the systemic nature of racism that bears primary responsibility for reproducing racial inequality.

• Recognition of the relevance of people’s everyday lives to scholarship….

“Foundational questions that underlie CRT and the law include: How does the law construct race?; How has the law protected racism and upheld racial hierarchies?; How does the law reproduce racial inequality?; and How can the law be used to dismantle race, racism, and racial inequality?

Like any other approach, CRT can be misunderstood and misapplied. It has been distorted and attacked. And it continues to change and evolve. The hope in CRT is in its recognition that the same policies, structures, and scholarship that can function to disenfranchise and oppress so many also holds the potential to emancipate and empower many. It provides a lens through which [we] can imagine a more just nation.”

Recently Missouri’s General Assembly held hearings on the teaching of CRT in public schools, inviting only opponents of CRT to speak, and more committee meetings are planned for the future. Will other segments of society be represented later? When only one segment of a population dominates government, the result is usually bad policy outcomes.

A one-time teacher and current Texas legislator once reminded his audience that Reagan spoke of “informed” patriotism as being superior to “uninformed” love of country. And it is doubtful that students will love their country any less if all aspects of Americas’s history are included in their lessons.

