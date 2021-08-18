Cobwebbed Tales: The Missouri Mule

Sandy Jordan

Guest Columnist

On May 31, 1995, Governor Mel Carnahan signed a bill designating the Missouri mule as the official state animal. The mule is a hybrid, the offspring of a mare (female horse) and a jack (male donkey). After its introduction to the state in the 1820s, the mule quickly became popular with farmers and settlers because of its hardy nature. Missouri mules pulled pioneer wagons westward during the 19th century and played a crucial role in moving troops and supplies in World Wars I and II. For decades, the Show Me State was the nation's premier mule producer.

The term, Missouri Mule, was said to have been coined at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis when locally bred animals swept the competition in the six-mule wagon team. Associated with strength, endurance and honesty, the Missouri Mule is a symbol of our. agricultural heritage. A young mule pair. sold for $500.00. The average income was $700.

The mule is considered one of the most stubborn animals on earth. You can prod one, but if it does not want to move, it will not. My mother-in-law plowed their fields with a mule. The army soldiers perfected the mule to jeeps and trucks. It was often said, "if you are stranded, behind the lines, you can eat a mule….but not a jeep.”

Thomas Hart Benton was a famous artist from Neosho. Some of his works were considered radical. George Washington Carver was also a Neosho native. Because of his work with peanuts we now have one of the worlds favorite food, "peanut butter.” I know he created it to supplement the diet of the elderly. It was also created as a food for the poor. I wonder what he would think of the billions made from his creation?

President Truman was one of the greatest president’s, in my opinion. If you have never studied his career, the things he accomplished, you should. Of course you know about the James brothers. Dabs Greer was born in Anderson, Missouri. He began his career with his role in the McDonald County filming of Jesse James. This actor was a regular in Gunsmoke, Picket Fences and played in a hundred more roles. He is another fascinating person to study.

Peel the cobwebs off the history of Missouri and you will find generations of obstinate, opinionated people who stubbornly refuse to change. We are proud of our obstinate nature. We are not afraid to be independent, to think differently. The mule is an excellent example of the Missouri spirit. They told Lindbergh, The Spirit of Saint Louis, could not cross the ocean. Jimmy Stewart portrayed the man, he took you on that flight...its a must see movie. The Civil War began in Missouri and Kansas before the first shot was fired back east. We are proud of our heritage and the people making history who call Missouri home. We may be “mule headed,” but we never quit, We plow on, breaking new ground and opening the world’s eyes.