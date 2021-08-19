Another Point of View: Swimming in a sea of misinformation

Vera Nall

Another Point of View

This spring southwest Missouri folks thought the Coronavirus was taking its last gasps, but now it’s back with a vengeance. So, what happened? If we look back a year or so, we can see the beginnings of the reason.

Covid news dominated the media, and ideas and opinions about how to protect ourselves swirled around us. We eagerly soaked up information ranging from the reasonable to the ridiculous.

In this part of the world, Branson televangelist Jim Bakker’s faithful followers received welcome news; there was a cure for the threatening disease. A guest on the show assured believers that Bakker’s product, Silver Solution, could totally eliminate the virus. Lucky viewers could buy a bottle of this magic Covid-killer for just $80. (NPR, March 11, 2020) Bakker’s remedy was a fraud and a court later ordered him to pay back at least $159,000 to his victims.

But, compared to Springfield area health clinic owner and Republican state representative Patricia Derges, Jim Bakker was a small fish. Derges wanted big money, and she knew clinics for low-income patients would deliver it. She operated for-profit clinics in Springfield, Ozark and Branson and a non-profit charity, Lift Up, in Springfield.

Her clinics charged $167 each for Covid tests, bringing in approximately $517,000. She fraudulently acquired CARES Act funds through Lift Up by billing Greene County for tests that had already been paid for by other payers. She received $296, 574, which she diverted to her for-profit Ozark Valley Medical Clinic.

Another major moneymaker was a regenerative stem cell treatment that she advertised as a safe and natural potential cure for Covid-19. It didn't actually have any stem cells.

Derges was indicted on charges of felony wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances, and making false statements. Her statehouse colleagues removed her from committee assignments in the state capitol.

However, Chicago former osteopath Joseph Mercola’s natural health operations make Bakker and Derges look like small fry. Mercola, a pioneer of the anti-vaccine movement, is the most influential spreader of Covid-19 misinformation online, researchers say.

In the last 10 years Mercola has built a vast operation that boosted his net worth to more than $100 million. He is listed as top man in the Disinformation Dozen, the group of 12 people responsible for sharing 65% of all anti-vaccine messaging on social media. (New York Times July 25, 2021) They market dietary supplements as an alternative to vaccines, deny that the Covid virus exists, accuse physicians who encourage vaccination of corruption, and promote false cures.

But there’s an even larger fish in this propaganda sea, our long-time adversary: Russia. It has weaponized Covid misinformation in worldwide propaganda campaigns that push anti-vax messages on a large scale by using bots on troll farms and influencers recruited on Facebook. Reuters reported on August 10, 2021, that Facebook had removed a network of accounts from Russia aimed at enlisting influencers to push anti-vaccine messaging.

Here in our corner of the world, these misleading campaigns have been overwhelmingly successful. Area health departments report only about 20 percent of our friends and neighbors have been vaccinated, and almost 500 residents of Joplin, Jasper, and Newton counties have lost their lives to the Covid-19 pandemic. On a recent weekend 18 patients in Mercy and Freeman hospitals died. (Joplin Globe Aug. 9, 2021)

The fallout from misinformation goes beyond the physical toll. The tsunami of divisive messaging has thrown our communities into chaos, torn relationships apart and caused menacing confrontations.

We’re swimming in a sea of misinformation. Let’s try to avoid drowning in it.

