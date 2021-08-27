Brittany Rigdon

Another Point of View

If you’ve lived in Southwest Missouri for a few years, you’ve probably heard the saying, “That dog won’t hunt.” People use it when an idea won’t work or an excuse just doesn’t pass muster.

I am reminded of that phrase whenever I see, hear, or read any of the dire warnings about “socialism” that have been making the rounds. Again.

One of the main jobs of government is to “promote the general Welfare” – at least according to our Constitution’s Preamble. But whenever lawmakers attempt to fulfill that promise, Republicans begin again their age-old Cassandra song of nationwide collapse into “socialism.”

But what exactly is “socialism,” according to these perennial doomsayers?

In the 1910s and ‘20s, it was safety codes in factories and workers’ compensation.

In 1939, it was Roosevelt’s proposal for an interstate highway system. Eisenhower was accused too when he finally made it happen in 1956.

In 1955, it was federal distribution of free polio vaccines. The day after Jonas Salk announced that the polio vaccine was a success, Eisenhower’s Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare argued vigorously before Congress that the federal government should have absolutely NO part in regulating, managing, or distributing it. Even when Eisenhower ordered her to get a plan ready before the summer heat brought a new wave of infections, she refused, believing that such measures were “socialized medicine by the back door, not the front door.” She resigned in July of that same year.

Medicare; the Civil Rights Act; federal funding for education; Social Security: all these and more have been called “socialism,” and we were assured that they would annihilate our democratic republic.

Instead these investments in our nation’s “general Welfare” have provided means and services not only to the public, but also to private industry! The interstate highway system allows private companies to quickly and efficiently transport goods across the country, leading to lower costs, lower prices, and increased profits. Health and safety requirements have created safer workplaces, which result in healthier and more productive workers, which increases private industry’s profits. A more educated public produces the more-skilled workers that private industry craves. Social Security and Medicare both help our aging population spend their hard-earned money across the private sector instead of pouring it all into private insurance and healthcare.

Government investment has even inspired private-sector innovation. The billions spent by NASA have led to memory foam mattresses; freeze-dried foods; cordless vacuum cleaners; invisible braces; scratch-resistant lenses; cochlear implants; artificial limbs; and much more! Private companies can use FOR FREE information from government research and development to create and market products that might have taken the private sector decades to generate on its own – if at all.

All this capitalist reinforcement is a pretty strange outcome for supposedly “socialist” efforts.

Even stranger is the fact that some staunchly conservative states have some of the oldest – and most successful – “socialist” enterprises!

Nebraskans get their electricity at remarkably low prices. Why? Because all the electricity operations in Nebraska are publicly or cooperatively owned.

Permanent Funds in Texas, Wyoming, and Alaska use revenues from state-owned land and mineral rights to fund the state government and public education and keep residents’ taxes low. The Alaska Permanent Fund even delivers a yearly dividend check to every qualifying resident! That’s called a Basic Income, and it was constitutionally established in 1976 under a Republican governor.

Where is the hue and cry over these blatant examples of “socialism”?

Harry S. Truman faced these same broadsides both during and after his time in office. In 1952, he summed it up:

“Socialism is a scare word [Republicans] have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years. …

“Socialism is what they called social security.

“Socialism is what they called farm price supports.

“Socialism is what they called bank deposit insurance.

“Socialism is what they called the growth of free and independent labor organizations.

“Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people.”

How little has changed.

Truman understood this slur for what it was – and is: a scareword, a boogeyman, as phony as any ghost or goblin used to frighten children. It isn’t any more real now than it was back in Truman’s day.

For more than a century, we have reaped the benefits of government-funded and publicly-owned services without collapsing irretrievably into socialism, communism, or anarchy. Quite the reverse: capitalism has thrived, and our standard of living has increased dramatically.

It’s time to retire the “socialism” scare tactics. After so many years and so much evidence to the contrary, that tired old dog just won’t hunt.

