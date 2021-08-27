Securing your Interest

Mark Taylor

Guest Columnist

This world is growing darker day by day. We are now heading for the great catching away of the Christians from the earth. How bad will it be before that moment arrives? I don’t know. But you can be ready and you can be now serving the interest of God’s work to be done.

Just a while back the congress of the United States was in session arguing a bill on sexuality. A representative from Florida came to the microphone when it was his turn to speak. “I watched this”. The representative had a Bible and began to explain what the Bible says about how God created a male and female. The congressman was shouted down and then again continued holding the Bible and declaring the will of God according the Bible. The committee chair congressman from New York came to the microphone and addressed the congressman from Florida saying these words, “this congress has no interest whatsoever in what God’s will is”.

We should be startled but it is true that very few people have any concern for God’s will. So, we sit in a nation that is drawing the judgement of God. What is happening right now is to awaken the church to stand up and do its duty.

Before God does His.