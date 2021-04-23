Neosho's baseball coach takes Purdy Athletic Director position

Neosho head baseball coach Danny Powers has accepted an offer to become the Athletic Director at Purdy High School in Purdy, MO.

Powers has taught social studies in the district and been the head coach of the baseball program for the past six years.

The Carl Junction native came to Neosho from Cassville with experience as a collegiate baseball player, a professional stint in the Minnesota Twins organization and head coaching stints at the high school level in basketball and baseball.

His passion for baseball and experience coaching baseball at a small school level had him looking for openings in the Joplin area and when Neosho, a class 5 school in the Central Ozark Conference, came open, he told the Neosho Daily News he had to jump on the opportunity.

The community has been tremendous,” said Powers on his time in Neosho. “I think we’ve done a really good job of building a classy program. We’ve had some good seasons and fallen a little short in a couple others.”

“We’ve built a program where our kids play the game the right way,” added Powers. “They’re respectful, they hustle, they work hard, and they really learn what they’re supposed to learn from a competitive sport. They’ve Learned how to deal with failure and to win with class too. We’ve done a great job promoting that.”

Powers always has wanted to be around athletic and got his master’s degree in athletic administration in 2013.

“Once I had the degree, my kids are getting a little bit older,” said Powers. “I wanted to try and spend more time coaching them and try and being on that administrative side.”

Purdy approved Powers hiring this week and Powers got the job offer on Tuesday which was also the day he officially resigned his position at Neosho.

He spoke to the team shortly after that and told them it was for persona reasons and to take the next step in his career. Powers’ stints at Neosho and Purdy won’t overlap, he’ll finish out the year here and his contract won’t be renewed with plans to start at Purdy on Jul. 15.

“I appreciated their hard work and the communities support,” said Powers of the program and community. “When you build a $1.4 million facility, it’s definitely tough to walk away but it really just came down to being around family more. This was an opportunity to be at home a bit more and still be involved in the athletics and educational side.”