Crowder College Softball Earns Top Seed in Region 16 Tournament

Cindy Brown, Director of Public Information

Neosho, MO – The Crowder College Roughrider Softball team earned the Region 16 top seed in the tournament by capping the regular season 45-6 and ranked #14 in NJCAA Division I polls.

The team earned a first round bye and then will continue play starting May 7 at Jefferson College.

Region 16 team rankings for the tournament are as follows:

1) Crowder College

2) Three Rivers

3) North Central

4) Jefferson

5) St. Charles

6) State Fair

7) Metropolitan Community College

The Region 16 champion will take on the Region 11 champion the week of May 18 to qualify for the National Championship to be held in Yuma, AZ.

Follow Crowder College Roughriders at: www.CrowderAthletics.com