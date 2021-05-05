Crowder College Baseball earns #1 seed in Region 16 tournament

Cindy Brown

Director of Public Information

Neosho, MO – Crowder College Roughrider baseball team ended the regular season 44-6, with a 26-2 region record earning the #1 seed in the Region 16 tournament.

The tournament begins with sub-regional play this Friday, May 7, 2pm, as the Roughriders host the #8 team (TBD) at Lallemand Family Field on the Neosho campus. The top four teams in the region host the other four teams in a best of three series. The four winning teams will advance to the Region 16 tournament to be held starting May 13 at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin, Missouri.

The baseball team is currently ranked #6 in NJCAA polls as of May 3.

Schedule information may be found on our website: www.crowderathletics.com