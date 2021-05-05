Crowder College Softball and Baseball combine wins to make winningest in the country

Cindy Brown

Neosho, MO – Crowder College Roughrider softball and baseball teams are the most winning programs in NJCAA Division I athletics this season.

Both teams combine for an 89-12 record: softball is 45-6, baseball is 44-6 at the end of regular season. NJCAA polls as of May 3 have softball at #13 and baseball at #6 in Division I programs.

This is milestone accomplishment for both programs competing against schools with much larger programs. The next school with combined wins is Florida Southwestern State 82-17. Roughrider softball and baseball have ranked in the top 20 or at least earned votes throughout the 2021 season.

Region 16 tournament play begins this Friday for both programs. Softball will travel to Jefferson Community College, Hillsboro, Missouri, and play the hosting team at 10am, May 7. A win would advance them to the semi-finals Saturday, May 8 at 10am vs. the Three Rivers/North Central winner. Jefferson has the #1 pitcher in the country, so the battle will be to beat them in game 1.

Roughrider baseball earned the top seed and will host Region 16 sub-regional starting Friday, May 7, 2pm in a best of 3 series versus the #8 seed.

Schedule information may be found on our website: www.crowderathletics.com