Crowder College Softball earns #1 seed in Region 16 tournament

Cindy Brown

Director of Public Information

Neosho, MO – Crowder College Roughrider softball team ended the regular season 45-6, earning the #1 seed in the Region 16 tournament.

The tournament begins this Friday, May 7 as the Roughriders will travel to Jefferson Community College, Hillsboro, Missouri, and play the hosting team at 10am. A win would advance them to the semi-finals Saturday, May 8 at 10am vs. the Three Rivers/North Central winner. Jefferson has the #1 pitcher in the country, so the battle will be to beat them in game 1.

The softball team is currently ranked #13 in NJCAA polls as of May 3.

Schedule information may be found on our website: www.crowderathletics.com