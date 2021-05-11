‘Voice of the Wildcats’ calls last home game

Josh King, the ‘Voice of the Wildcats’ as a play-by-play commentator for the past 26 years, called his last home game on Mar. 11 when the Neosho Wildcat baseball team wrapped up their regular season against the Seneca Indians.

King entered this year knowing it would be his last on the mic.

Both of his kids, both Neosho athletics alums, will be in college in Tennessee and stepping away gives him the opportunity to visit them without having the broadcasting commitment.

He’ll also be able to focus more on his job as the Manager of Billing Services at New-Mac Electric and plans to get more involved with his church, the Hillcrest Church of Christ in Neosho.

King began working for KBTN radio in 1995 covering East Newton football.

The next year, he took over as the play-by-play commentator for all of Neosho sports and has been on the beat ever since with slight breaks when he worked for the Neosho Daily News as the sports editor.

Even then, his passion for sports broadcasting kept him doing both.

“When I went to work at the Neosho Daily, I started doing both,” said King. “I would broadcast the games and come back to the newspaper and write stories afterwards.”

After leaving the newspaper, he took a few years off but when he started his job at New-Mac Electric he went back to work for KBTN on a talent basis to do play-by-play commentary for Neosho sports for several years.

KBTN would eventually change ownership and the new owners stopped coverage of Neosho sports.

That led to King starting his own business, neoshowildcatsports.com, and for four and a half years he operating streaming audio of Neosho athletics.

Last summer, King sold that business to KNEO radio and worked for them as a broadcast talent, continuing to do play-by-play.

“I’ve always had a passion for sports broadcasting,” said King when asked what made him start his own business to continue coverage of Neosho athletics when KBTN dropped it after changing ownership. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my association with Neosho high school. I’ve enjoyed being a part of what the kids do there on the various sports fields.”

“I’ve raised a couple Neosho Wildcat athletes,” added King. “My son was a basketball and baseball player, my daughter has been a volleyball and basketball player and I got to have some special moments broadcasting my kid’s games, although that is very challenging to do. To be a broadcaster and a father.”

One of those challenging moments came this year when his daughter tore her ACL during volleyball season and wasn’t able to play basketball.

“Neosho head coach Ryan Madison and Seneca head coach Drew Schulte arranged at the first Neosho game for her to score an uncontested layup,” said King. “That was special moment getting to broadcast that. There are so many highlights over the years. I couldn’t begin to list them all.”

King did mention Tim Henson’s walk off grand slam in the late 90s to beat Joplin as one memory that stood out but said that his most cherished moments came when he was able to broadcast the games of his own kids.

When asked if he ever though he saw himself being a commentator for this long, King answered that he did, and it didn’t surprise him.

“I’ve always enjoyed (broadcasting),” said King. “I used to drive my friends nuts as I broadcasted our Nintendo game while we were playing years ago. I’ve always had a passion for sports.”

King told the Neosho Daily News he’s worked with a lot of great people over the years, including John Ball, Charlie Collinsworth, Eric Hughes, Charlie Hughes and Eddie Snow and was very thankful and appreciative of Superintendent Dr. Jim Cummins and Athletic Director Brandi Arthur for working with him.

“It’s been a pleasure to be a Neosho Wildcat over these years,” said King.

After the game, King was brought down to the field in between the varsity and junior varsity games to be recognized for his years of service not only to the baseball program but the athletic department as a whole.

Although it was a surprise, King said he had an inkling of an idea that something might be going on whether it was seeing his family slowly trickle in as the game went on or having more of one of his favorite artists, Huey Lewis and the News, being played throughout the day.

“It was kind of surreal, getting to this point where I’ve done it as long as I have. But it was special,” said King on being brought down to the field and honored. “It was very kind and flattering and I appreciate the thoughtfulness of everyone making this happen.”

The good news for Wildcat fans is that he didn’t completely shut the door on his broadcasting career.

“I won’t promise I’m done,” said King. “Maybe I’ll get pulled back in down the road but for the time being, just going to focus more on family and other priorities. It’s been a long run, very enjoyable.”