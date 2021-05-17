Crowder College Baseball Wins Region 16 Championship

Crowder College

Crowder College Roughrider Baseball team earned the Region 16 Championship and will now advance to the NJCAA South Central District Division I tournament hosted by Eastern Oklahoma State College, Wilburton, OK, at Mountaineer Field. As the Region 16 champion, Crowder will meet Delgado, the Region 23 champion from Louisiana and host team Eastern Oklahoma State College, the Region 2 champion.

District play begins Friday, May 21 with the winner advancing becoming South Central District Champions and earning a berth in the 2021 NJCAA Division I World Series, Suplizio field, Grand Junction, Colorado. All three teams will play a doubleheader on Friday with Crowder vs. Delgado at noon; versus Eastern Oklahoma at 3:30pm. Saturday will go to single game play 1:00pm in the double elimination tournament with the If-Necessary game on Sunday at 1:00pm. Crowder (49-6) is currently ranked #6 in NJCAA polls as of 5-10-2021.

Friday, May 21 (all games will be 9 inning games)

Game 1 12:00 Delgado vs. Crowder

Game 2 3:30 Crowder vs. Eastern Oklahoma

Game 3 7:00 Delgado vs. Eastern Oklahoma

Top 2 teams advance to game 4 - Championship.

If all teams are 1-1 following the 1st day, a coin toss will determine who will receive a bye and move to Game 5 with the other two teams playing in game 4.

Saturday, May 22

Game 4 1:00 Top 2 teams.

If a team is 2-0 and they win game 4 they are South Central District Champions. If lose, move to game 5.

Sunday, May 23

Game 5 1:00 Championship (if needed or coin toss)