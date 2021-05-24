Crowder baseball earns top seed, send off tomorrow

Staff Reports

The Crowder College Roughriders baseball team (52-6) earned the #1 overall seed in the Alpine Bank National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I JUCO World Series bracket released on May 24.

The Roughriders beat Eastern Oklahoma, 9-4, on May 22 to win the South Central District Championship to secure their trip to Grand Junction, Colorado from May 29 - June 4/5.

The Roughriders won the South Central District in 3 straight games against Delgado (12-2), Eastern (8-2) and Eastern (9-4).

The Roughriders were ranked #3 in NJCAA Division I Baseball polls released on May 17 and have now won 44 of their last 46 games, including 11 straight.

Their first game will be on May 29 at noon mountain time (MT) against the #10 seed, Indian Hills.

A send-off for the team will be held tomorrow, May 25, at 11 a.m. in front of the Arnold Farber building at the Neosho Campus of Crowder College.