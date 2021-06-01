Crowder Softball players earn national recognition

Staff Reports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced its 2021 NFCA NJCAA Division I and II All-Region teams on Jun 1. This year’s 12 squads across two divisions are comprised of a total of 164 student-athletes from 68 programs.

The awards salute student-athletes from each division’s three NJCAA regions with first and second-team honors.

Crowder College outfielder, Marissa Mitchell, freshman from North Little Rock, AR, and infielder Courtney Storey, sophomore from Rogers, AR, were named to the NJCAA Division I – Midwest Region – Second Team.

Mitchell played in 54 games and had a .484 batting average with 16 home runs. Her fielding percentage was .950.

Storey appeared in 47 games and had a .418 batting average with 13 home runs offensively. Her fielding percentage was .920.

“Both Marissa and Courtney were a big part our softball success this season. Offensively they helped make us one of the best in the nation and we look forward to seeing both of them contribute again next season,” said John Sisemore, Head Softball Coach and Athletic Director.

The Roughrider Softball team finished the season 47-8 on the season.