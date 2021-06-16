Ridgway to face Oliveira June 19 in Neosho, MO

Knockout Publicity

Springfield, MO (June 16, 2021) - Justin Ridgway will take his biggest step-up in competition when he faces former world title challenger and renowned knockout artist Marcus Oliveira Saturday, June 19 at the Civic Center in Neosho, Mo.

The eight round cruiserweight bout will headline an eleven-fight hybrid card known as “Rumble in the Heartland” that features five pro boxing fights and six mixed martial arts bouts.

The popular Ridgway (9-2, 6 knockouts) hails from nearby Springfield, Mo. and has won his last five fights, with the last coming by second round stoppage of Kent Holland in July of 2019.

Oliveira (26-5-1, 21 KOs) of Mayetta, Kansas is by far the most experienced opponent Ridgway will have faced. Oliveira was an undefeated contender when he traveled to Germany in 2013 to face Juergen Braehmer for the WBA light heavyweight championship, losing a close decision in his opponent's home country.

Oliveira has knockout wins over former cruiserweight world champion Kelvin Davis, former title challenger Antwun Echols, plus the previously unbeaten fighters Ryan Coyne and Phil Williams.

Also on the card, David Perez (2-0) of Tulsa, Oklahoma will face Luis Galaviz (1-1) of Fayetteville, Arkansas in a four round junior lightweight bout.

Jake Robinson (3-2-1) of Lee’s Summit, Mo. will face the debuting Martino Grandelious of Springfield, Mo. in a four round bout.

Also in action will be Cesar Marquez (1-0-2) and Jody Linthicum (3-8) in separate bouts.

The Civic Center is located at 109 W Main St in Neosho, Mo. The card is being promoted by Skip Stewart Promotions and tickets to “Rumbe at the Heartland” can be purchased by calling 417-920-4880.