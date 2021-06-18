Crowder Baseball players named All-American 1st Team

Crowder College

Neosho, MO – Crowder College is pleased to announce two players earned NJCAA 1st team All-American honors: Logan Chamber an infielder from Bryant, AR and Landrey Wilkerson an outfielder from Van Buren, AR.

Chambers played in 63 games with a .404 batting average, 16 home runs and 76 RBIs.

Wilkerson also played in 63 games with a .360 batting average, 20 home runs and 72 RBIs.

Chambers has committed to Tennessee for the fall 2021 academic year and Wilkerson plans to go to University of Arkansas.

“Both these guys had outstanding years for us and were a very large part of our success on the field. They are also tremendous students and lived up to their “All American” in the classroom and off the field providing great leadership for our younger players throughout the season. It is a very proud moment for these players and our program,” stated Travis Lallemand, head coach Crowder College Roughrider Baseball.

Crowder College Baseball ended the season 55-8 and 3rd in the nation at the JUCO World Series.

For more information go to: www.Crowderathletics.com