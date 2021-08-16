Neosho Football looks to revitalize offense

Last season: 0-10, lost in first round of Class 5 State Tournament to Ozark

The Neosho football team is looking to bounce back from an 0-10 season with a new head coach in Brandon Taute, who spent four years as Joplin's wide receivers coach before becoming offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past six, and a new offense.

"It'll be very similar offense (to what I ran in Joplin)," said Taute. "We’ll adapt it to fit the kids we have. We’ve always changed it year to year to fit the kids we have on the team that season. But it'll be very similar."

That means a spread offense with an inside and outside zone as their base meaning lots of screens, fast tempo and getting their athletes into space.

It also means new coaches, with about half of the staff from the prior year staying and Taute bringing in three coaches he's worked with before to help on the offensive side of the ball and promoting another from the junior high program.

That's a 180 degree turnaround from the past, with a Wishbone offense and the ground and pound mentality being what Neosho has run before.

"Its been fun, the kids have responded well to it but its tough on them honestly, because they're having to learn a completely different game," said Taute on installing the new offense since taking over in June. "They were playing in kind of a telephone booth for awhile there and now they're playing in space, so they're having to learn to play in space but they're very coachable and have been responsive to it."

Taute said they aren't setting numbers or goals in that sense, they just want to improve while seeing growth everyday.

Taute said they evaluated players from last year but with a brand new offense coming in, they didn't want to set an expectation for who would be starting, stating competition across the board on both sides of the ball.

"We kind of kept a clean slate," said Taute. "With it being a completely new offense, everyone is a first year starter for us. We have some experience, but as far as a set number (of starters returning), I haven't sat down and looked at that honestly. Anybody can still win a job, throughout the year, everything is up for grabs. Those kids that continues to get better will earn the right to get on the field. "

With the offensive line, Taute said that was probably the toughest thing to translate, with gap schemes and a run heavy focus now turning to more zone schemes and pass protection.

"Those guys are having to unlearn a lot of things and learn stuff, they’ve had a huge load on their shoulders," said Taute. "They're coming along getting better every day. There was a lot of work to be done there, but I'm pleased with where they're at, they're doing a great job and they’ve had a great attitude and they're excited about the change."

He would add that there were some players that've taken a good grasp on their position and may have a good lead on it right now but tempered that with it only being a few days into the official season when he spoke to the Neosho Daily News.

One of those many jobs up for grabs comes at quarterback, with senior Evan Haskins and sophomore Quenton Hughes vying for the job, and Taute saying both had great summers and a start to the season. While Haskins was lost for the season due to injury in week one, Taute said he's looked great after the rehab process.

In the backfield, Taute said there was a good blend of seniors, a junior and sophomore competing for the spot with everyone bringing something different to the table.

Out wide, Taute has a couple players back, although the ball hasn't been thrown a lot in the past, and they've also got some new players coming out to compete too.

"They’ve been playing in such tight quarters and now were putting them in space" said Taute on the skill positions transition with the new offense. "It’s a different game in space, how to handle themselves in that space and block for each other. Those are things were really trying to focus on, kids have responded well, I'm excited to see us grow and get better."

Defensively, there will be some familiarity for the team, staying in their base 3-4 defense with defensive coordinator Erik Yoakam returning.

But it's also a familiar tune when Taute was asked about returning starters on that side of the ball in terms of everyone having to compete and earn their spot under the new head coach.

"I don't know starters back off the top of my head," said Taute. "There were a lot of underclassmen that played last year for them, a lot of those guys have experience. Lots of seniors on the defensive side of ball which is good because they've worked with Yoakam and a lot of defensive staff, they're familiar with those guys."

With a good blend of underclassmen and upperclassmen on the roster, Taute highlighted the 14 seniors for their leadership this summer as they set the tone for everyone with the underclassmen following along and buying in.

Although becoming a head coach was never something that he felt he needed to do, Taute said it was something that he became intrigued by as he continued to grow in the profession and opportunities presented themselves.

"The love of the sports and building relationships with kids (is what got me into coaching)," said Taute. "Just working with kids, helping them better themselves and reaching their goals, the relationship part of it. I loved my job at Joplin loved, being an offensive coordinator there. It wasn’t like I was ever looking to leave. I've always approached every job I've had like it’s the most important job in the world. When this opportunity presented itself, I couldn’t pass it up."

Tasked with turning around the fortunes of a program that has struggled the past few years, Taute said the initial focus of the staff was on the relationship side of things.

"We're a relationship based program," said Taute. "Our goal is to get better every single day. If we can just focus on becoming closer as a team and getting better every day, I believe the results will take care of themselves."

Working just up the road, when the job became available, Taute said the community and administration support of not only the football program, but the school and the area itself were factors in him taking the job.

The facilities were just a bonus, with the new turf field installed last year and the new End Zone Facility nearing completion. The End Zone Facility will be approximately 43,000 sq.ft. and will house locker rooms, concessions, restrooms, and an indoor practice space for extracurricular activities with a weight room, film room and storage area.

With the season right around the corner, Taute said he's most excited for the opportunity to continue to getting to know the kids in the program.

"It's weird, I've been at Joplin for 10 years so just coming into a situation and everyone is brand new except the coaches that came with me," said Taute. "The big thing with coaching is learning how to coach each kid, each one has something that makes them go so we're still trying to figure out how to get everything out of them. That's been the most exciting thing about it, getting to know the kids."

Schedule - All start times at 7 p.m.

8/27 at Republic

9/3 vs. Webb City

9/10 vs. Carthage

9/17 at Branson

9/25 vs. Nixa (Homecoming)

10/1 at Carl Junction

10/8 at Ozark

10/15 vs. Willard

10/22 at Joplin