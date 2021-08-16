Neosho Softball has depth, looks to score more

Last season: 18-9 overall, lost in second round of Class 4 District 6 Tournament against McDonald County

This year, the Neosho softball program is looking to build off a strong 2020-21 campaign, with the bulk of the roster being upperclassman heavy, while breaking in a brand new field.

Overall, there are 15 returning players, 11 of them have experience and all but one is a sophomore, with four more additional players returning from last year as well.

"All of them were not everyday starters, while they have started games or gotten at bats, but they are experienced players," said head coach Catie Cummins.

Although the program only replaces two now collegiate players in Sierra Jones (Haskell University) at shortstop and Brittany Winchester (Fort Scott) on the mound, the coaching staff has a good problem on their hands with multiple positions being battled for before the season starts.

Winchester pitched 116 of the 157 innings for the team last year, with junior Chole Patterson, sophomore Phenix Scott and freshman Carleigh Kinnaird all named by Cummins as players who will look to replace Winchester's numbers.

With each one of them bringing something different to the plate, Cummins said the plan is to use all of them in different situations similar to baseball. While that's the game plan for now, Cummins said if they get into the season and someone is having success, that can change but the goal is to use all three of them.

"Sierra was nails," said Cummins. "She just was that kid, so dependable even at the plate, when she got out she hit the crap out of the ball. At shortstop, she just covered so much ground. Great glove, great arm, kind of a quiet leader, she never was super vocal but had this calm demeanor."

When discussing the versatility of the players returning this year, there's competition at third base, second base and in the outfield.

"It's not just (replacing) shortstop and pitcher," said Cummins last week after practice. "We do have options. Competition is good and we had that conversation after practice today, competition will either be a good thing or bad thing for you so it better be a good thing if you want to be playing."

This offseason, Cummins said one of the goals was to get more run support for what has been fairly consistent and solid defense.

"We've always had a pitcher in the years I've been here that keeps us in games whether with work ethic, hitting spots or having good defense behind them," said Cummins. "We focused a lot on hitting in the offseason, being what we called an impossible out. While we know we are not going to be an impossible out, that’s our mindset. Do whatever it takes to get on base."

As a coach of this group since junior high, Cummins said they know each other so well and how each one of them respond to certain things.

"I think were able to read each others body language and things like that so well, sometimes you can coach without saying anything," said Cummins. "They know each other so well, they have each others back and they know what to do for the person next to them."

Some players that could make an impact this year that didn't necessarily last year include Kinnaird and sophomore Tatiyana Douglas.

Douglas, primary a base runner as a freshman, is one of the fastest on the team according to Cummins and has switched from batting right to left with last year her first full year batting as a lefty.

Leadership wise, Cummins credited all four seniors, Maddie Carpenter, Kaitlyn Killion, Lili Graue and Alivia Campbell, for setting the tone while also mentioning Carpenter, specifically, and junior McKaylie Forrest.

Although Carpenter was hurt last year, she still played an important role helping coach up her teammates from the sidelines.

"When the play was over and they came in the dugout, (Carpenter) was going over there and saying, 'hey you have to do this or this is what I saw,'" said Cummins. "Just being a really good teammate."

Forrest has been the teams starting catcher since her freshman year and has more experience than almost anyone in the field.

"McKaylie, she's a big bold personality," said Cummins. "She's very intense, passionate. All the things you want in a catcher. She's going to be on (her teammates) and that’s what you want in a catcher and that’s what we need. They hear those things from us (coaches). When you hear it from a peer it hits a little different. She's not afraid to call someone out."

The team will also be playing its home games on a turf field, with the project getting support on the day the newly renovated baseball field was dedicated in the spring. The next day, calls were out to see who could potentially help finance the project.

Their first day on the new field was the first official day of practice last week with its completion happening during deadweek. But the girls were able to still get summer work in on turf, with the baseball field being able to be set up with softball dimensions and a pitching mound they could bring out.

With the season right around the corner, Cummins said the biggest question mark for her is where the pieces will fit.

"We're having good competition at second base, a couple positions in outfield and pitching are where the big ones stand out," said Cummins. "But if both second baseman are showing up at the plate, they’ll have to be in the lineup. They both can't play second base, does that mean we bump a right fielder? A short stop? Have one be a DH?"

"It's just finding which players fit where and we've talked a lot about it. You have to come and play defense but you earn your spot at the plate because we have to score runs. There's no doubt about it. Defensive replacement is easier than replacement at plate. If you're scoring and hitting balls hard, you're gonna find a place to paly. That’s a conversation they hear often."

Schedule

8/24 at Softball Jamboree (CAR, CJ, NEO, JOP)

8/30 vs. Monett - 4:30 pm

9/3-4 at Joplin Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Invitational Tournament

9/7 at Republic - 4:30 pm

9/9 at Willard - 4:30 pm

9/13 vs. McDonald County - 4:30 pm

9/14 vs. Carl Junction - 4:30 pm

9/16 vs. Ozark - 4:30 pm

9/17-18 at Branson Lady Pirate Invitational

9/21 at Carthage - 4:30 pm

9/23 at Branson - 4:30 pm

9/28 at Webb City - 4:30 pm

9/30 vs. Nixa - 4:30 pm

10/5 vs. Joplin - 4:30 pm

10/11 at Seneca - 4:30 p.m.