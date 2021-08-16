Neosho Tennis looks to build good habits, increase consistency

Last season: 0-14, season ended in first round of Class 2 District 6 Tournament

After a tough season last year that didn't see the team pick up a win, the focus this offseason was about building what the returning players were working on during last season and increasing their consistency.

With a sophomore heavy roster this year, head coach Nicholas Hays said it was a good sign for the future after practice last week as they continue working on developing the good habits while breaking the bad ones.

They lose two seniors from last years team including their top player Michelle Lindsay but a few freshman that hadn't been there prior were at the first official week of practice last week and four of the other six players behind those two seniors also return this year.

While Hays is still figuring out who will be on the varsity roster, he mentioned two returnees in senior Jasmine Martinez and junior Claudia Martinson as two players that could step into bigger roles this year.

"It appears so far that a lot of my returning players are better than what I saw last year," said Hays. "Obviously in tennis you want consistency. Someone may not be that great but if they can get it in a lot, magic happens, you win points. I want to see growth and consistency, especially in serving."

Hays said he was happy to see those new faces come out and with the roster of around 12 girls, and with six of them sophomores, he's encouraged by the growth the team could have this year and it's impact over the next couple of years.

Schedule

8/30 vs. Aurora - 4:00 pm

8/31 vs. Republic - 4:30 pm

9/2 vs. Willard - 4:30 pm

9/7 at Carl Junction - 4:30 pm

9/8 at Monett

9/9 at Ozark - 4:30 pm

9/10 at TJ Tennis Invitational

9/13 vs. Mt. Vernon - 4:30 pm

9/14 vs. Carthage - 4:30 pm

9/16 vs. Branson - 4:30 pm

9/20 at Nixa - 4:30 pm

9/21 vs. Webb City - 4:30 pm

9/23 at College Heights Christian 4:30 pm

9/27 at Lamar - 4:30 pm

9/28 at Joplin - 4:30 pm

9/30 at Central Ozarks Conference Varsity Tournament