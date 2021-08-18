Neosho Cross Country looks to build on historic year

Last season: Boys finished four out of five top forperformances in regular season, girls were in top three for all regular season meets. Boys finished 10th at states, girls finished 16th at states

After a groundbreaking season last year that saw both the girls and boys teams make it to state for just the third time in program history (1981, 1992, 2020), the program is poised to continue taking those next steps having graduated just three seniors.

Fifth year head coach Emily Abell said it was somewhat surprising, as the team gained steam as the year progressed.

"Something that’s different about cross country, especially being in Neosho, we fall on the bubble as far as classes go," said Abell. "We don’t find out if were class 4 or 5 until three or four weeks into the season. Whenever we found out we were class 4, that changed the kids mindset a bit and gave them a bit more confidence. They worked hard and achieved their goals."

With the always tough Central Ozark Conference, the boys placed eighth and the girls placed sixth before both teams placed second at Districts to advance to states. Abell said a little before the conference meet is when she started to see some of that confidence take shape, placing well during the regular season meets and realizing they could compete.

As a 2009 alum of the team, Abell said it's been rewarding to see the fruits of their labor, not only hers with more of a sprinting background than cross country, but also the kids as well as they've all improved the past few years to get to where they were last year.

Prior to last year, there was one boy who made it to states individually, and the year before that no one advanced to states which is a sign of the steady progression throughout the program that is boasting a program high in runners with 37 this year.

"Everyone is excited this year to see where the season can take us, we only lost three seniors," said Abell. "We've got most everyone returning and everyone is really motivated to see how far we can take it."

On the boys side, Jeremiah Enlow must be replaced, the no. 7 runner last year who walked on at Missouri Southern. For the girls, Emma Dodd and Michelle Lindsay were the no. 6 and 7 runners, respectively, with Dodd running at Neosho County Community College this year.

The offseason is about getting your miles in and with just three seniors graduating, Abell said putting in the work is ingrained in them and something she's seen while not having to be super strict on kids getting their miles in and letting them be kids and enjoy their summers.

"I think that the biggest goal I left with them at the end of the season for offseason training was, 'hey, you’ve seen how this pays off,'" said Abell. "Now I want you to take it into the offseason training and make it work for you and put in the time to make you better for next season."

"We had a really good turnout over the summer. Everyone came in everyday we met, several met on their own at Morse park to get their miles, it was great to see. Its really transferring throughout our program, down through junior high. (Everyone) is buying and working hard to do what they need to do to achieve what they want to."

With the bulk of the runners returning on both sides for the team, Abell highlighted Kaden Cole, a senior for the boys, and Riley Kemna and Bailey Miller, a sophomore and senior for the girls.

"Kaden's always been a really dedicated athlete," said Abell on Cole, who was 13th at Cross Country States last year, fourth in the COC and currently going on college visits. "He comes from a family of runners. He's one that I always know will put in his time and miles, he's done just that this summer. Something else he's done and stepped into this year is a leadership role. He was instrumental in talking to the other athletes and making sure they were getting their miles in. That’s a change I've seen in him, blossoming into a leader."

On the boys side, there looking to replace the no. 7 runner, with four runners competing for that spot with Abell waiting for the first meet to see who separates themselves.

Kemna, a sophomore who was the number one runner for the girls last season, has also stepped into a leadership role according to Abell. Abell added that she's another runner that puts in the time, always looking for the next best thing she can do to improve.

Miller, the number two runner last year and a transfer from McDonald County, fit right into the team.

A name to watch out for on the girls side is freshman Chloe Wood, who has shown she can compete at the junior high level consistently placing near or at the top in the COC meets.

Abell said she predicted Wood to be in the top three, competing right there with Kemna and Miller as they all push each other.

With nine seniors this year, between 12-15 sophomores and 10 freshman, the team has a great balance of returning experience and winning culture being passed down to the underclassmen.

"The program is really turning a corner and has been for several years," said Abell. "Having those younger runners keep coming out and filing the program has helped in reaching our goals. We also hired a junior high coach, a third coach, we haven’t had one in the past, two coaches total for the program combined."

One of the things Abell is most excited for is to see how far the team can go with record numbers out this year.

The biggest question mark? Whether they will be class 4 or 5.

"That’ll be huge for postseason stuff for us," said Abell. "Always right on bubble for everything it seems like. I won't know until Sept. 11, we're biting our nails and crossing fingers until it comes out."

Schedule

8/28 vs. Neosho 2 Mile Opener - 9:00 am

9/9 at Seneca

9/14 at Monett

9/18 at Southern Stampede - 9:00 am

9/25 at East Newton

10/5 at Cassville

10/9 at McDonald County

10/19 at Central Ozarks Conference Varsity Meet - 4:00 pm

10/30 at District Meet

11/5 at MSHSAA State Cross Country Meet