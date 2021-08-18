Neosho Soccer not planning on down year

Last season: 19-2 (10-0, 1st in COC), lost in first round of Class 3 State Tournament

The last four years for the boys soccer program have been nothing short of impressive.

Four straight district titles, a Class 3 semifinal finish at states in 2019, the program's first Sectional win in 2018, the program's first State Quarterfinal win in 2019 and an undefeated conference record play for the first time in program history last year.

Fourth year head coach James Carter said he's a naturally competitive guy, so despite the 37-11 record over the pat two seasons, he's not worried about keeping the program hungry for more.

"The best way we do that is having competitive practice, they're always intense," said Carter. "That just builds that competitive spirit. It's easy for us to look at all the players that left, lots of goals and great players, that aren't coming back. We've talked about and it and I'm sure people think this is our down year. Outside of our little circle I'm sure that’s what people are looking for, especially people that play us. I think they’d love to see us graduate a ton of guys and have a down year. that keeps us motivated, the seniors want to end things right."

The production of what Carter has called the greatest senior class to go through the program will be something to watch.

Some of those to players to replace include Albert Robledo (Ecclesia College) was named Class 3 All State Offensive Player of the Year, All Region Player of the Year, First Team All-District and All District Offensive Player of the Year, Carlos Estrada (Ecclesia College) was named Second Team All District in 2018, First Team All-District and Region in 2019 and First Team All-District in 2020, Carlos Hernandez (Loras College) was named First Team All-Region, All District Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All District in 2019 and Second Team All-District in 2020 and Eder Aguirre (Ecclesia College) was named First Team All-District in 2020.

Graduating a double digit number of seniors with six of them starters, might be cause for alarm for some, but they return a lot of varsity experience this year led by leading goal scorer Juan Perez, Yeison Vasquez, Gabriel Zapete, Edwin Lucas and Juan Lucas with most of the players behind them having varsity experience as well

Carter named David Bravo, who didn't play varsity last year, as someone who could step in and make an impact while adding he was excited about the freshman class coming in too.

Despite the amount of returning experience, Carter said there's competition across the lineup as they look to see who fits where and how those battles play out and anticipates once again having a lot of players with meaningful playing time no matter what happens.

"That’s the only new thing, all the other stuff, work rate at practice, intensity, our style of play, that doesn’t change," said Carter. "It's about getting everyone on the same page. Every year is kind of a fresh start and I'm looking forward to it."

Carter did add he's looking forward to see who steps into the leadership roles, knowing there will be tough times throughout the season where the team is put in difficult situation, sayings he's looking forward to who steps up and takes the reigns in that regard.

"Juan Lucas stands out for me, he is a returnee that’s coming back," said Carter. "He does a great job for us, not a senior, a little younger, but is vocal and does a good job encouraging guys and challenging them. He's naturally stepped into that role.

Schedule

8/31 at Nixa

9/7 vs. Ozark - 6:45 pm

9/14 vs. Republic

9/16 at Aurora - 5:00 pm

9/21 at Webb City - 5:00 pm

9/28 at Carthage - 6:30 pm

9/30 vs. McDonald County

10/1-2 at Willard Fall Classic

10/5 at Willard

10/12 vs. Carl Junction

10/19 vs. Joplin

10/26 vs. Branson - 6:30 pm