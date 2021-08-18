Neosho Volleyball looks to turn corner

Last season: 14-16-1, lost to McDonald County in first round of Class 4 District 10 Tournament

First year head coach Jessica Crow had heard about the COC and after seeing the job posting for the position in Neosho last Thanksgiving, she decided to go for it.

Coming from Arkansas with coaching experience at Mount St. Mary Academy, an all girls Catholic school in Little Rock where she was the head freshman coach and varsity assistant coach, Crow has experience building up a program.

The varsity team went from 6th to 4th in her second year and after going 0-10 in conference her first year, they placed second the following year.

"I don’t think this will be as quick of a turnaround but I do know what it takes to build," said Crow. "I know it takes a lot of attention and work."

With seven seniors graduating in Savannah Merriman (6-Rotation OH) Brylee King (OH), Melia Robinson (L), Kaylee Butler (S), Shelby Roberts (MB), Abby Jarvis (MB) and Andi Johnson (OH), much of the film Crow was able to watch on HUDL were just varsity games that didn't really help her get insight on the players she'll be coaching this year.

In April, she had an open gym to meet them and see them in person but said her evaluations really started in June when they began to lift weights.

Crow cited the usage of Gold Medal Squared, a premier provider of volleyball camps, volleyball coaching clinics, and online training resources for both coaches and athletes and says she's bringing in a fresh perspective and energy to the program.

Over the summer, the team was able to attend two camps, the first one saw them win just one set but the later camp saw them advance to the finals in their bracket.

"We're improving a lot," said Crow. "The confidence, the confidence in the girls is growing, that’s the biggest thing. They have the skills but they have to believe they can do it and once they do they play great."

The focus this offseason in year one for Crow has been building a culture. A culture of positive, playing for each other and not themselves, having fun and just growing.

"They're very hard on themselves," said Crow. "From history, everyone knows Neosho as not the greatest in COC and after awhile they start to believe these things. Confidence and culture. Changing that mindset. That's what we're doing now."

Despite the graduation of seven seniors, there are five returnees this year in Lexi Laney (5’5/Senior/Setter), Rylee Amato (/Senior/Libero), Karlee Ellick (6’2/Junior/MB), Meredith Baldwin (6’0/Junior/MB) and Capri Williams (5’7/Junior/OH/OPP)

In addition to those returnees, Crow mentioned sophomore Miranda Weinhold (5’7/OH/DS)as a player who has impressed her in her transition from the setting position last year.

"She's just an athlete. She's a competitor," said Crow. "As a freshman she was pretty advanced. She's got that mentality, drive and focus. Very driven."

With the pin hitter and attacking positions up for grabs, Crow said that the battles are ongoing and the current leader just depends on the day. She added that she's working to incorporate more drills to single out her hitters, putting them under pressure to see who will take care of business when the time comes.

"Our Pin Hitters have been working hard all summer to earn their positions on Varsity," said Crow. "We have seen tremendous growth in all attackers which has allowed us to have more options to help the team."

Despite the 0-10 conference record, Crow believes they can have a positive record this year in the COC saying the key is to stay positive and the need for an open mind to realize errors don't determine who they are.

"I'm just excited," said Crow on year one. "Excited to see the COC in person. Excited to see where those teams are and where I can watch them, see weaknesses and break some and make a statement. We're not expecting to just immediately win against the top teams but we want to take more points, a set or two, and let them know Neosho isn’t someone to overlook."

"Every one of these ladies has a story that makes them unique, bringing in a new head coach from a different state is an obstacle for these girls, but they have welcomed me and taken this obstacle head on. They have adapted and made great changes. This group has worked hard and grown together and with this being my first season with them I am beyond excited to see all the amazing accomplishments and memories they create this year. We are a young team this year and we are in the building process, but the culture is changing and the Lady Wildcats are ready!

Schedule

8/31 at Seneca

9/2 vs. East Newton

9/7 vs. Lamar

9/9 at Monett

9/13 vs. Nevada

9/14 vs. Diamond

9/18 at Cabool Invitational Tournament

9/20 at McDonald County

9/21 at Republic - 7:30 pm

9/25 at Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen CJ Classic Volleyball Tournament

9/28 vs. Carl Junction

9/30 vs. Ozark

10/2 vs. Neosho Invitational Volleyball Tournament

10/5 at Carthage - 6:30 pm

10/7 at Branson - 6:30 pm

10/12 at Webb City - 7:00 pm

10/14 vs. Nixa - 7:30 pm

10/19 vs. Joplin -6:30 pm

10/21 at Willard