Neosho City Council hears about dog park project, passes graffiti ordinance

The Neosho City Council met on Aug. 17, hearing from a local teacher about plans for a potential dog park and passing a graffiti ordinance for the city.

Dog Park

Jordan McNeil, a 5th grade teacher at Neosho Middle School, was on hand representing the 5th grade math and science team that will be working on a five-week unit for the students to create a dog park.

“It’s called a PBL, which is a project-based learning unit,” said McNeil. “What we’ll do is introduce the students to a video of this dog wearing a GoPro in the dog park and they’re just going to make observations on what they see.”

Then, McNeil said they would ask the students about their dogs and if it got to run around in their backyard, if it got to play with other dogs, if it had a fence, questions that would lead students to realize that some dogs only to be on a chain and didn’t interactions with other dogs.

After that, students will be introduced to the idea of creating their own dog park from the bottom up.

The problem will be introduced, and the students will work on the solution while given constraints like a budget or a how much space can be used.

“They will do all of the work of how big they want the dog park, what they need in the dog park,” said McNeil. “Their next step will be to contact sponsors, they’ll be learning how to create business emails and contact sponsors and figuring out what we can get donated and what special things we can get for the dog park.”

McNeil said the teachers will be acting as guides while the students do all the work, she added that she began to test the idea last year with her students and that they planned to again send letters out to community stakeholders, if its approved.

“Their job will be to create a 2D blueprint,” said McNeil. “It’ll be digital. And their next step is to create a 3D blueprint, a diorama of what the blueprint will look like and they’ll hopefully be presenting it to the Parks and Recreation board.”

If approved, it would make its way to council for their approval with McNeil saying they had already been scouting locations where it could be.

Mayor Bill Doubek said that it was a project he and council member Angela Thomas had long discussed and desired.

Beyond the five-week unit, McNeil said it would be an ongoing process as they figured out how to take care of the dog park and dispose of the dog excrement.

Council member Charles Collinsworth told McNeil he appreciated that they were putting students in real world situations with time constraints and budgets, encouraging them to know more about their community, and hoped it was a big hit.

Graffiti Ordinance

The board approved amending Chapter 220 “Nuisances” of the City Code, enacting a new article IV “Graffiti.”

Over the past few months, the police department had received several complaints about graffiti on public and private property.

While the city had an ordinance for property damage/vandalism if the suspect was identified, they didn’t have an ordinance to address the abatement and removal of graffiti.

At the Jul. 20 meeting, council requested that the city attorney, Jordan Paul, draft an ordinance to cover the abatement.

It defined graffiti, while declaring it a public nuisance upon public or private property within the city while giving the penalty of not less than $250 and or imprisonment for not more than 180 days

A ten day notice to abate the graffiti will be given to the owner, possessor or occupant of the property where the graffiti is located, the owner, possessor or occupant may permit authorized agents of the city or authorized community volunteers to remove, obliterate or otherwise abate the graffiti as well.

If not abated or given permission to abate the graffiti within the ten days, a Municipal Judge may conduct a hearing to determine whether graffiti is present and if the required notice had been given.

The Municipal Judge can authorize the city to enter the property to abate the graffiti if the graffiti is found to be present on the property and the notice to abate had been given.

With Council members Angela Thomas and Richard Davidson absent, Council member Charles Collinsworth asked if the removed sections from the prior discussion at the last council meeting had been removed and Paul and City Clerk Cheyenne Wright confirmed that the specified section had been removed.

The amended wording, with the removal of “assessing costs for the same against the property” now reads: Removal by city upon failure to comply with notice. Upon failure of the owner, possessor, or occupant of private property to abate or pennit the abatement of graffiti within the time specified in the notice to abate, the Municipal Judge shall, at the time, date, and place specified in the notice to abate, conduct a hearing to determine whether graffiti is present on the property in question, and whether notice to abate has been given as required in this section. If the Municipal Judge finds that graffiti is present on the property and that proper notice to abate has been given, the Municipal Judge shall forthwith enter an order authorizing the city to enter onto the property in order to abate the graffiti. Any person aggrieved by an order of the Municipal Judge may appeal from the order in accordance with the appeal procedures set forth in Section 135.260"

Council member Ashton Robinson asked for clarification on if the city, not the property owners wouldn’t be held liable or responsible for paying for damages and Paul clarified it authorized the city to enter the property to abate at the cities cost but didn’t obligate them to do so.